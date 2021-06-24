Cancel
Anne Rice’s ‘Interview with the Vampire’ set for AMC in 2022

By Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — Anne Rice’s “Interview with the Vampire” is rising again on screen, this time for TV. The bestselling novel, which was adapted for the 1994 Brad Pitt-Tom Cruise film, will be the basis for a new AMC and AMC+ series set for 2022, AMC Networks said Thursday. The...

