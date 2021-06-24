Cancel
Ithaca, NY

Fire in Ithaca results in one person suffering minor injuries

FingerLakes1.com
 19 days ago
A fire on Fifth Street in the City of Ithaca resulted in one person suffering minor injuries.

Firefighters were called around 10:15 a.m. where the found smoke coming from the building. The occupant attempted to extinguish the fire and believed everyone was out of the home.

One person was treated on the scene for minor burns but denied further medical treatment.

Crews went in and extinguished the fire in the kitchen and searched to make sure the building was empty. One cat was rescued and returned to its owner.

