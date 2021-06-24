Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

There have been EIGHT own goals already at Euro 2020 - that's the same as at six tournaments combined from 1996 to 2016... so, with Mats Hummels and Ruben Dias among those at fault, whose was the WORST?

By Joe Ridge for MailOnline
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 19 days ago

There have been an incredible eight own goals scored at Euro 2020. Let's just put that into perspective.

Including those eight, there have only been 17 own goals in the history of the European Championship. Even accounting for the growth of the number of teams in the tournament over its 16 editions, that is a quite remarkable statistic.

How about this one then: the eight own goals scored this year matches the eight scored between 1996 and 2016, when six tournaments each comprising of 16 teams were played.

Even if no more own goals are scored in the knockout stages, Cristiano Ronaldo will do well to catch 'Own Goal' in the race to be top scorer, with the Portuguese forward three behind. Behind him there are five players on three goals.

While it is sadly unlikely that UEFA will hand the award to the scorers of those own goals, the glut of clangers has inspired a competition of its own. So, whose was the worst? From Hummels' hammer to Dubravka's dolly Sportsmail counts them down...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qWl5N_0aeL3fqH00
Martin Dubravka looks shell-shocked after his calamitous own goal against Spain

Fixtures

Saturday 26 June

European Championship

Sunday 27 June

European Championship

8th Finals

16:00

-

Monday 28 June

European Championship

View all fixtures

8) RUBEN DIAS

PORTUGAL v Germany, June 19

Not every own goal is a comedy, and some don't even appear to be own goals at first glance - as was the case here. Kai Havertz looked to have beaten Dias to Robin Gosens' cross to equalise for Germany, but closer inspection showed the ball deflected into the bottom corner off the Manchester City defender.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42c6HE_0aeL3fqH00
Ruben Dias (left) turned the ball into his own net to see Germany equalise against Portugal

7) JURAJ KUCKA

SLOVAKIA v Spain, June 23

Slovakia's hapless 5-0 defeat by Spain on Wednesday night was book-ended by own goals, with Kucka rounding off the scoring. If we're being harsh, he should have tried to clear Pau Torres' header off the line with his weaker left foot, but he had next to no reaction time as Martin Dubravka deflected the ball into his path.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DtdPn_0aeL3fqH00
Juraj Kucka could not clear the ball after Dubravka saved Pau Torres' header

6) WOJCIECH SZCZESNY

POLAND v Slovakia

It's hard not to feel for goalkeepers when the ball bounces off the post, hits them and then goes in, but the Juventus man really shouldn't have been beaten at his near-post in the first place. Robert Mak's mazy run and dribble bamboozled the Poland defence, and Szczesny was clearly expecting his low shot to go across goal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44rfsw_0aeL3fqH00
Wojciech Szczesny tried to save Robert Mak's effort but diverted the ball into his own net

5) RAPHAEL GUERREIRO

PORTUGAL v Germany

To clear a powerful, low cross a defender must try and give the ball a solid whack themselves, so it does add to the comedy value when they end up thumping the ball into their own net, as Guerreiro did here just minutes after Dias' own goal to give Germany the lead. He had to try and beat Serge Gnabry to a tap-in though.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lG0pp_0aeL3fqH00
Portugal scored their second own goal in four minutes as Raphael Guerreiro failed to clear

4) MERIH DEMIRAL

TURKEY v Italy

In a tournament punctuated by own goals, it's fitting that it all started with one. This goal looked odd in real-time, and looks stranger in slow motion with the defender clearly caught in at least two minds. Domenico Berardi's cross was hammered straight at him, and there's a moment's hesitation as he considers whether to swing a leg at it or even handball it, before he just lets it hit his torso and deflect in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B7gOz_0aeL3fqH00
Merih Demiral was caught in two minds as he tried to stop Domenico Berardi's cross

3) LUKAS HRADECKY

FINLAND v Belgium

Now we enter the realms of the genuinely funny. The impressive Finland keeper looked so alert and ready to react as he watched Thomas Vermaelen's header crash on to the top of the post. It made it all the more funny then when he merely pawed it over the line as the ball looped back towards him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=431xYl_0aeL3fqH00
Lukas Hradecky looked ready to react as Thomas Vermaelen's header hit the bar

2) MATS HUMMELS

France v GERMANY

A finish most strikers would have been proud of, and one worthy of capping off a well-constructed move by France. Paul Pogba's crossfield ball to Lucas Hernandez was perfect, as was the full-back's first-time ball towards Mbappe, who was lurking behind the veteran German defender. Hummels probably had enough time to expect him to clear it, however, so it was a surprise to see him hammer the ball into the top corner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rUIvb_0aeL3fqH00
Mats Hummels hammered the ball into his own net to seal victory for France over Germany

1) MARTIN DUBRAVKA

SLOVAKIA v Spain

We surely have an undisputed No 1 here. Dubravka's own goal will be written into Euros folklore - and is surely one of the worst ever in major tournament history. Pablo Sarabia's effort rattled the bar and sent the ball looping up into the air. As players converged, with the Newcastle keeper in the middle, we were all full expecting to see him knock it over the bar in a routine piece of work. Instead, with the ball coming out of where the sun met the shadow on the stadium, he jumped up and slam-dunked it into his own net. Hilarious - unless you're Slovakian.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TWx1P_0aeL3fqH00
Slovakia goalkeeper Dubravka palmed the ball into his own net after Pablo Sarabia hit the bar

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

203K+
Followers
77K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mats Hummels
Person
Lucas Hernandez
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Serge Gnabry
Person
Paul Pogba
Person
Juraj Kucka
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Own Goal#Portuguese#Wojciech#Juventus#Merih#Lukas Hradecky Finland#Hummels France V#German#Euros#Slovakian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
Belgium
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Country
Poland
News Break
UEFA
Country
Spain
News Break
Soccer
Country
Germany
Related
EducationPosted by
Daily Mail

School tells its pupils they will be given detention tomorrow if they are not at their desks by 8.30AM with NO EXCEPTIONS - despite thousands of others being told they can start late

A school has incurred the wrath of parents after it threatened to give its pupils detention tomorrow if they are not at their desks by 8.30am despite thousands of other children across the country being told they can start late after England's Euro 2020 final. Students at North Durham Academy...
SoccerThe Independent

Gianluigi Donnarumma shines as shootout hero – key moments from Euro 2020 final

Italy won Euro 2020 after beating England 3-2 on penalties at Wembley. The Three Lions took an early lead through Luke Shaw but Italy’s domination told and they levelled through Leonardo Bonucci in the second half. The Italians emerged triumphant in the shootout as Gianluigi Donnarumma saved two spot-kicks and Marcus Rashford missed the target.
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Harry Kane leads the line but is one of only FOUR England players to make the cut of our star-studded combined XI with Germany ahead of tonight's Euro 2020 last-16 clash - so, which other Three Lions stars get the nod and who is in from Joachim Low's side?

England take on Germany in a mouth-watering clash of the titans in the Euro 2020 last-16 this evening - and there will be an abundance of riches on show. The Three Lions will step out at Wembley having topped Group D with seven points, and the hopes of a nation fall on their shoulders as they look to win a first international trophy since 1966.
Premier LeagueBBC

Transfer rumours: Koulibaly, Messi, Chiellini, Jesus, Kean, Neves, Nketiah, Dolberg

Everton manager Rafa Benitez has encouraged club chiefs to sign Napoli's 30-year-old Senegal centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, who played for the Spaniard in Italy. (90min) Napoli will be keen to offload Koulibaly, as well as 25-year-old Spain midfielder Fabian Ruiz, as they try to reduce their wage bill. The Neapolitan side, however, are yet to receive a suitable offer for either player. (Calciomercato - in Italian)
UEFAdailyjournal.net

The Latest: Switzerland scores another own-goal at Euro 2020

Switzerland midfielder Denis Zakaria’s own-goal is the 10th of the European Championship and has put Spain ahead 1-0 in the quarterfinals. There have been more own-goals at Euro 2020 than the previous 15 tournaments combined. Zakaria stuck out his leg and deflected a shot by Spain defender Jordi Alba into...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

MARTIN SAMUEL: Harry Kane has always been a feast or famine striker. When the goals come, they come in torrents... the tournament may stop weighing so heavily on him now he's ended his drought (just as Alan Shearer did at Euro 96)

Harry Kane stood on the touchline, soaking it all in. He paused his round of interviews to listen to the noise of the stadium, the raucous rendition of Sweet Caroline. He smiled, shook his head in bemused awe, and continued. Later he stood with his family. They couldn’t hug, couldn’t...
Soccer90min.com

Spain name Olympics squad featuring six players already at Euro 2020

Spain have named a 22-player squad for this summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo featuring six names that are already in action for La Roja at Euro 2020. Should a Spain side that has scored five goals in consecutive games reach the final of Euro 2020 on 11 July, then Pedri, Dani Olmo, Mikel Oyarzabal, Unai Simon, Pau Torres and Eric Garcia will have to immediately leap from one squad to the next as the Olympics begin only 11 days later.
Premier LeagueThe Guardian

Which footballers have scored own goals from further out than Pedri?

“After the own goal in the Spain game being awarded to Pedri, is it the longest-distance own goal on record?” asks Don Berno. Richard Askham is first to step up to the mic with some tales of Terriers woe. “I recall two own goals by Huddersfield Town midfielders, both from the centre circle, 38 years apart. In May 1980, at Hereford, Town captain Peter Hart sent a soaring backpass over Andy Rankin’s head to equalise for Hereford. Town went on to win 3-1 and confirm their promotion from the fourth division. Town were quite a way behind ‘champions-elect’ Walsall, but overtook them on the final day to win the league.
SoccerHuffingtonPost

Watch The Most Ridiculous Own Goal Of Euro 2020 So Far

It’s a major tournament moment that Spain’s national soccer team goalkeeper Unai Simón will definitely want to forget. A momentary lapse of concentration saw the shot-stopper score a shocker of an own goal during Spain’s second-round European Championships game against Croatia on Monday. Midfielder Pedri passed the ball back to...
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Why are there so many own goals at Euro 2020?

Perhaps we should have sensed something unusual was coming from the moment Turkey’s Merih Demiral unceremoniously knocked the ball into his own net with his midriff, rather gifting Italy the opening goal of Euro 2020. It was, after all, the first time the Euros had got underway with an own goal.
SoccerThe Independent

Goals (and own goals) galore – A statistical look at Euro 2020 so far

Euro 2020’s last 16 concluded on Tuesday evening, with England and the Ukraine securing the last two quarter-final places. Here, the PA news agency takes a statistical look at the first round of knockout matches. Manic Monday. There were 14 goals scored in the two last-16 games played on Monday...
Soccerchatsports.com

Euro 2020: 'It's been a long time coming': Jordan Henderson happy to FINALLY get first England goal

Jordan Henderson declared his delight at finally scoring his first goal for England on his 62nd cap against Ukraine in their Euro 2020 quarter-final in Rome. Gareth Southgate's side thrashed Andriy Shevchenko's Ukraine 4-0 at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday night to set up a semi-final date with Denmark on Wednesday, with the central midfielder scoring the fourth goal with a header from a corner.
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Harry Kane is England's captain fantastic after equalling Gary Lineker's goalscoring record while the Three Lions benefit from their first EVER own goal at the Euros... the key numbers and stats as Gareth Southgate's men march on to the final against Italy

England are through to the Euro 2020 final against Italy after beating Denmark, and the Three Lions have broken 55 years of hurt to reach their first showpiece since the 1966 World Cup. It wasn't easy for the team against Denmark with an expectant 60,000 crowd watching on, but Gareth...
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Told he has an 'oversized ego' after his Giroud row, doubts over his PSG future, no Euros goals and THAT penalty miss... Mbappe has gone from hero to villain, so what now for France's golden boy?

How football can bring about such contrasts. Just three years ago a teenage Kylian Mbappe was blitzing past opponents at the 2018 Russia World Cup, leading his nation to greatness. Mbappe would go on to score in the final and be crowned a world champion despite his tender years, and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy