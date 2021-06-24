Officials celebrate completion of Route 5S project in Utica
Local and state officials gathered Thursday morning to celebrate the completion of the reconstruction of the State Route 5S corridor in downtown Utica. The $17.1 million project, which stretches between the intersections with Cornelia and Broad streets, included realigning and narrowing the roadway for pedestrian safety and creating a new, median-divided street for businesses in Bagg’s Square like Great Rentals and Gerber’s 1933 Tavern.www.uticaod.com
