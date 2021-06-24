PA Senator Pleads Guilty To Charges For Serious Motorcycle Crash

Pennsylvania State Senator Mike Regan in June 2019. Photo Credit: Jillian Pikora

Pennsylvania State Senator Mike Regan, Republican representing York and Cumberland Counties, has pleaded guilty to two summary offenses related to his motorcycle crash in March.

Sen. Regan pleaded guilty to Driving an Unregistered Vehicle and Driving at safe speed.

His registration was expired when the crash happened on March 21 on South Mountain Road, according to police in York.

The charge for driving at safe speed was used because speed was thought to be a factor but it was hard to determine if he was actually driving too fast for the road conditions.

Regan had previously stated he thought an overinflated rear caused his bike to slide out from under him as he went around a curve.

Sen. Regan, 59, was seriously hurt in the crash, breaking both of his legs, as Daily Voice previously reported.

After surgery and six weeks of recovery, he pledged to never ride again, as the Daily Voice stated at the time.

He returned to his work at the Capitol building in May.

