Owasco Lake Watershed Management Council asks lake residents to protect the lake during 4th of July celebrations

Owasco Lake Watershed Management Council Executive Director Adam Effler asks that Owasco Lake residents be responsible this 4th of July weekend and protect the watershed.

He asks that residents clean up any garbage or residue from fireworks over the weekend.

The council and Wegmans have joined together to create a safer environment during the Seneca Nation Ring of Fire ceremony.

Wegmans is selling new, technologically advanced LED flares in an attempt to substitute their use for the use of traditional flares during lake celebrations.

Dr. Effler also reminds people using the lake to be on alert for Harmful Algal Blooms. He asks that those on the lake avoid and report them using the Department of Environmental Conservation’s online reporting website.