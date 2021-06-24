Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Owasco, NY

Owasco Lake Watershed Management Council asks lake residents to protect the lake during 4th of July celebrations

Posted by 
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zq1br_0aeL3MGa00

Owasco Lake Watershed Management Council Executive Director Adam Effler asks that Owasco Lake residents be responsible this 4th of July weekend and protect the watershed.

He asks that residents clean up any garbage or residue from fireworks over the weekend.

The council and Wegmans have joined together to create a safer environment during the Seneca Nation Ring of Fire ceremony.

Wegmans is selling new, technologically advanced LED flares in an attempt to substitute their use for the use of traditional flares during lake celebrations.

Dr. Effler also reminds people using the lake to be on alert for Harmful Algal Blooms. He asks that those on the lake avoid and report them using the Department of Environmental Conservation’s online reporting website.

Comments / 0

FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owasco, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Watershed Management#4th Of July#Wegmans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Cayuga County, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

HABs shut down two beaches in Cayuga County

The Cayuga County Health Department informed the public this week that the beaches at Wells College and Camp Casper Gregory on Cayuga Lake are closed due to the presence of harmful algal blooms (HABs). The Wells College beach was closed on Friday and the bathing beach at Camp Casper Gregory...
Clifton Springs, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Main Street Arts in Clifton Springs showcases newest exhibit, “Living Land”

Main Street Arts’ latest exhibit, “Living Land” in Clifton Springs, uses a variety of media to create a group exhibition showcasing the decay of the natural world. The artists focus on the effects of invasive species, the connections between humans, trees, animals, spiritual forces that exist in nature; the changing agricultural landscape, and the nature and its power.

Comments / 0

Community Policy