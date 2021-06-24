My message to South Dakota cattle producers: I’m listening, and I’m taking action

OPINION — South Dakota producers are some of the hardest-working people I know. The life of a producer may not be easy to imagine for folks who’ve never woken with the sun, tilled the land, mended a fence, or prayed for a rainy forecast. And, for many Americans, the idea of farming and ranching may seem abstract and far away. But, in South Dakota, we see firsthand the important role our farmers and ranchers play in our economy and our way of life.