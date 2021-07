June has traditionally been a month of swooning for the New York Mets, but they managed to avoid a seemingly annual fade by going 16-16 in the third month of the season. There were plenty of notable contributors to that success, including strong efforts from Pete Alonso (.293 batting average/6 home runs/17 RBI’s) and James McCann (.288/4/16). The obvious choice for Met of the Month, however, had to go to Jacob deGrom after he was named the National League’s Pitcher of the Month for June.