Congressman John Katko highlights the issues surrounding mental health and addiction during the pandemic

FingerLakes1.com
 19 days ago
Congressman John Katko joined Steve Clemons, Editor at Large for The Hill to discuss the topic of mental health and addiction amid the pandemic.

Katko talked about three bipartisan measures he wrote that were passed in the House. They address that mental health and addiction are worsening.

He explained it is not prioritized the way it should be, so he attempts to take “bite sized chunks” and raise awareness to the issues.

He said there are a lot of great facilities in Central NY, but the lack of experts to deal with the crisis is the issue.

The number 10 cause of death in America right now is suicide, which has seen an increase in rate since the pandemic began.

