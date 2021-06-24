Finger Lakes Film Company films burning truck scene in downtown Geneva

The Finger Lakes Film Company filmed scenes for their movie, “The Eastern,” in downtown Geneva early Monday morning.

The intersections at Castle and Exchange Streets was closed for the filming of a controlled burn of a truck.

The Geneva Fire Department was present to watch the stunt.

Geneva Police and Department of Public Works helped to secure the area during filming.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)