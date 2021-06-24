Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Geneva, NY

Finger Lakes Film Company films burning truck scene in downtown Geneva

Posted by 
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14MpGl_0aeL376w00

The Finger Lakes Film Company filmed scenes for their movie, “The Eastern,” in downtown Geneva early Monday morning.

The intersections at Castle and Exchange Streets was closed for the filming of a controlled burn of a truck.

The Geneva Fire Department was present to watch the stunt.

Geneva Police and Department of Public Works helped to secure the area during filming.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

Comments / 0

FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Geneva, NY
Entertainment
Geneva, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Geneva, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Films
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Movies
News Break
iPad
Related
Clifton Springs, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Main Street Arts in Clifton Springs showcases newest exhibit, “Living Land”

Main Street Arts’ latest exhibit, “Living Land” in Clifton Springs, uses a variety of media to create a group exhibition showcasing the decay of the natural world. The artists focus on the effects of invasive species, the connections between humans, trees, animals, spiritual forces that exist in nature; the changing agricultural landscape, and the nature and its power.

Comments / 0

Community Policy