Bath Police Department will begin using body cameras

Bath Police Department officers will now be required to wear body cameras.

Training on how to use the cameras will begin on Friday, June 25 and officers will begin wearing them during their assigned shift.

Corning Incorporated helped the department get over ten body cameras.

Sergeant Gregory Fonseca of the Bath Police Department said that there was a push for police to begin using cameras as a part of police reform, and the issue was with the cost of the equipment and storage system. Corning Incorporated approached all police agencies in Steuben County last year and with a contract agreed to pay for body cameras and the storage for a period of time, and then the police department will have the responsibility of paying for the services.

Every officer will wear body cameras and download the footage at the end of their shifts. The next addition will be cameras for patrol cars.

