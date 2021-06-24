Cancel
Sturgis, SD

Lillian Euella Manthei, 64

Black Hills Pioneer
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLillian Euella Manthei, 64, died in Sturgis on March 29, 2021. Lil was born in Glad Valley to Paul and Dottie Manthei. She loved being a mom and grandma and working as a school teacher and administrator for over 25 years. She is survived by her sons, Jake Mittleider, Al Rutherford; daughters, Majestic Roling, Miranda Silk Redday, Crystal Lund; grandchildren, Michael Roling, Ashlee Roling, Tiffany Wisser, Shelby Wisser, Tabitha Wisser, Kallie Mittleider, Jaxon Mittleider, Tyson Redday, Levi Redday, Austin Silk, Amelia Rose Silk, Mazie Grace Redday, Juney Joy Redday, Roger Redday III; brothers, Chet and Sean, and sisters, Mae and Maggie, and their families. She is preceded in death by her parents; her and Calvin Mittleider’s son, Rex Cody; and her best friend, Dixie Linn Norberg. A celebration of life will be held in the near future. Condolences may be sent to the family atwww.kinkadefunerals.com.

www.bhpioneer.com

