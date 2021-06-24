Small towns in the area make it onto Travel and Leisure vacation list

Travel and Leisure have compiled a list for travelers looking for places to go with low population density and accessible outdoors.

The list is for some of the best small towns in New York with less than 10,000 residents for people to check out and plan to visit.

Towns that made the list include Skaneateles, Trumansburg, and Penn Yan.

