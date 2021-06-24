Cancel
NBA

Rich Paul is already meeting with the 76ers about Ben Simmons' future

By William Ricks
FanSided
FanSided
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBen Simmons agent, Rich Paul, sat down with the Philadelphia 76ers to discuss his client’s future with the team. The Philadelphia 76ers will be in the news cycle for quite some time now, thanks to Ben Simmons. Their point-forward vanished offensively against the Atlanta Hawks in the second round, eventually losing to them in seven games. Simmons’ offensive woes have raised questions about his future in Philly.

