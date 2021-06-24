Cancel
Chile vs. Paraguay: Live stream, start time, how to watch 2021 Copa America (Thurs., June 24)

By Jason Kates
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 19 days ago
Chile and Paraguay will face off Thursday night in the 2021 Copa America group stage, as both countries will be desperate to take all three points. The Chileans enter this contest on the heels of a 1-1 draw with Uruguay to give them five points through three games, but can move above Argentina (seven points) for first place in the group with a victory. Paraguay, meanwhile, fell to the Argentines 1-0 on June 21, and sit in third place with three points. Eduardo Vargas leads the charge for Chile with two goals, while Ángel Romero has a pair as well for Paraguay.

