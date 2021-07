STURGIS — Sturgis is about to experience a Camaro invasion. The 10th Annual Sturgis Camaro Rally runs today through Sunday. The Sturgis Camaro Rally has a variety of events from seeing the sights in the Black Hills on various poker runs, drag racing at Sturgis Dragway, sliding around corners at the autocross, or the big “show-and-shine” filling up all of Main Street.