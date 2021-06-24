Police: Woman threatens to shoot another during Dubuque disturbance
Police said a woman threatened to shoot another woman during a disturbance Wednesday afternoon in Dubuque. Kiera S. Colbert, 26, of 2565 Central Ave., No. 10, was arrested at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Central Avenue on charges of assault while displaying a weapon, disorderly conduct-fighting and first-degree burglary and warrants charging malicious prosecution and driving under suspension.www.telegraphherald.com
Comments / 0