Recommended reading: ‘Saint X’ by Alexis Schaitkin
Alison Thomas doesn't make it back to the hotel room on the last night of her family's winter vacation to a Caribbean Island in Alexis Schaitkin's "Saint X," a novel that takes the Dead White Girl genre and makes it hyper-aware of itself. She's found off-the-beaten tourist path in a locals-only cay and the two resort employees she's been hanging out with are arrested, but then released. The death changes the lives of the family, the accused, and even the way the small island markets itself.www.duluthnewstribune.com
Comments / 0