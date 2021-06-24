Lunch and Learn returns to Hi-Ed
The Corry Area Chamber of Commerce is bringing back in-person Lunch and Learn events at the Corry Higher Education Council. After a year of pandemic restrictions, healthy living is the topic of the first guest presentation. Befittingly, Jennifer Eberlein, project manager and organization lead of the Blue Zones Project in Corry, will present, sharing resources and local examples of how partnering worksites in the city are better supporting their employees’ well-being.www.thecorryjournal.com
