Salomon-Fernández stepping down as GCC president in August
GREENFIELD — After three years in the role, Dr. Yves Salomon-Fernández has announced plans to step down Aug. 15 as president of Greenfield Community College. “I’ve had an opportunity to work with some extremely brilliant students — students who are going to change the world, who are passionate about issues related to environmental justice, climate change and the future of work. … That’s been my favorite experience at GCC,” she said.www.atholdailynews.com
