It’s unclear how often the Ohio State football team will use the bullet position, but if they do, Craig Young would be a great fit. After teasing us and toying with the idea for a couple of years the Ohio State football team is finally implementing the Bullet position into their defense. We’ve pretty much known this was coming. Coaches do not spend a lot of time on something in spring practice unless they intend to use it. So, just what is the Bullet? The quick answer is he’s a hybrid safety/linebacker. A few years ago, linebackers’ coach Al Washington, Jr. gave a bit more detailed explanation,