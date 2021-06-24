Lead gives final nod to medical marijuana hold

LEAD — The city of Lead has given its final approval for an ordinance that will put a temporary hold on issuing licenses for medical marijuana dispensaries. On Monday the commission gave its final approval for the ordinance that puts all licenses on hold until the state of South Dakota comes forth with regulations to govern medical marijuana distribution. While medical marijuana becomes legal in the state July 1, the S.D. Department of Health and S.D. Department of Revenue has until Oct. 29 to come up with regulations to govern the sales.