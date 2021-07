The fact that Texas A&M football didn’t make the playoff despite going 8-1 in the regular season including 7-1 in the SEC was slightly shocking. Many, including myself, believed that Jimbo Fisher and Co. did enough to prove that they belonged in the playoff field over a team like Notre Dame, beating No. 4 Florida and winning each of their last six regular-season games by double digits. Apparently, that wasn’t enough as they finished the season ranked No. 5 which was on the outside of the playoff field looking in.