UA men's golf coach Jim Anderson receives 3-year extension after winning Pac-12 title

The UA has extended men's golf coach Jim Anderson's contract by three years, rewarding the newly minted Pac-12 Coach of the Year with a new deal. This spring, Anderson led the Wildcats to their first Pac-12 championship since 2004. Along the way, the former Texas A&M assistant "established Arizona men's golf as a program of champions on the course, in the classroom and in our community,"athletic director Dave Heeke said Thursday in a news release.