Corry, PA

Farmers Market

By Rebekah Wallace/The Corry Journal
thecorryjournal.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbove left, from left are Anna, Sara and Laurie Holthouse of Holthill Alpacas 'n More, in Clymer, N.Y. They sold alpaca fleece along with knitted mittens, bookmarks and other items at the Corry Farmers Market in Corry City Park on June 18. Above right, Victoria Boehmer, owner of Dragonwood Ranch and The Knitting Dragon in Corry, spins her material at the same event. One of many new additions, Boehmer and her family had fresh eggs available at their stand along with sheep fibers and other items. Weather permitting, the market will be open every Friday throughout the summer and conclude on Nov. 5.

www.thecorryjournal.com

