Can Congress Insure Fair Elections?
At a bleak moment for voting rights in the U.S.—Republican-controlled state governments across the country, spurred in part by former President Trump’s false claims of a rigged election, are imposing new restrictions on voters and election workers—the possibility of reform rests largely with Senator Joe Manchin. Two weeks ago, Manchin, a conservative Democrat from West Virginia, made clear that he did not support H.R. 1, also known as the For the People Act, an expansive voting-rights and campaign-finance bill introduced by the Democrats. Last week, Manchin released his own compromise bill, which includes Republican priorities, such as mandatory voter identification. Manchin’s bill quickly garnered support from some Democrats, including Stacey Abrams, who view it as the Party’s only chance to fix the voting system, but Senate Republicans still intend to block it. And Manchin has repeatedly said that he will not vote to end the legislative filibuster, meaning that neither his bill nor a narrower proposal—such as the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, which focusses on restoring parts of the Voting Rights Act of 1965—is likely to become law.www.newyorker.com
