Democratic Rotterdam supervisor candidate pledges accountability, business-type environment
ROTTERDAM — Joseph Guidarelli said he wants to bring a business sensibility to Rotterdam town government. “I’m a businessman and things need to run more like a business,” said Guidarelli, who toppled Supervisor Steven Tommasone in this week’s Democratic primary contest. “Production, throughput, how do we get things done, how to move things through town at the speed of business — not government.”www.timesunion.com
Comments / 0