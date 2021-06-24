Cancel
‘How I Met Your Father’ Welcomes Back Key Member of ‘Mother’ Team (Exclusive)

By Lesley Goldberg
Hollywood Reporter
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePam Fryman will return for the Hulu update starring Hilary Duff. A key member of the How I Met Your Mother creative team is returning for the Hulu update. Emmy-nominated director Pam Fryman has boarded How I Met Your Father and will helm the pilot episode and exec produce the 10-episode comedy starring Hilary Duff.

