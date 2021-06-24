Cancel
UK to add Malta, Balearic Islands to travel 'green list'

By Reuters
People swim in the narrow creek at Zurrieq Valley, outside Zurrieq, Malta June 24, 2021. Malta may be one of the countries added to a 'green' list where UK travellers will be able to visit without needing to quarantine after returning from holiday. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - Malta and the Balearic Islands will be added to England's green list of places that are safe to visit without requiring quarantine on return, British transport minister Grant Shapps said on Thursday.

"Six countries including Tunisia and Haiti will be put on the red list," Shapps said on Twitter.

He added that British residents who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will not have to isolate when travelling from countries on the amber list, according to government plans that will be explained in more detail next month.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

