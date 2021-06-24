Cancel
The Blacklist Creator Jon Bokenkamp Announces NBC Series Departure

By Ray Flook
bleedingcool.com
 19 days ago

So apparently the folks behind NBC's The Blacklist aren't content with only making fans nervous wrecks by what's going on in front of the camera. Only hours after original cast member Megan Boone took to social media to thank the fans for all of their support over the past eight seasons and her reasons for leaving, series creator & EP Jon Bokenkamp also announced that he was also leaving the long-running James Spader-starring series. Noting a desire to "step out of my comfort zone, try something new, and explore some of the other characters and stories that have been crawling around in my head," Bokenkamp is still very optimistic about the show's continued success heading into the ninth season (and helped by the fact that fellow The Blacklist EP John Eisendrath is staying with the series). Here's a look at Bokenkamp's message to the fanbase:

