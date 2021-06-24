Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

10 Best Substitutes For Parmesan Cheese

By Taylor Huang
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's sprinkled on our pasta, sits on our charcuterie boards, and is melted into our fondue — it's parmesan cheese. Though it's certainly not as expensive and luxurious as its "authentic" Italian relative, Parmigiano-Reggiano, American parmesan's affordability and accessibility make it a staple in many people's fridges. However, the discovery that wood pulp is added to certain brands of parmesan cheese has caused many consumers to be wary and check their food labels before leaving the supermarket. According to Eater, although this finding was uncovered in 2016 and there are now fines and other penalties involved if a cheese manufacturer is caught using this additive, the fact that it was happening has led some people to steer clear of parmesan completely, according to HuffPost.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Mashed

Mashed

56K+
Followers
16K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheese Boards#Vegan Cheese#Grated Cheese#Parmesan Cheese#Food Drink#Italian#Parmigiano Reggiano#American#Huffpost#Paste Magazine#Chatelaine#Pecorino Romano Lots#Formaggio Kitchen#Asiago Asiago
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Amazon
Country
Argentina
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksPosted by
FIRST For Women

This Simple Hack Will Make Corn on the Cob Even Juicier and Sweeter

Many of us look forward to fresh corn on the cob this time of the year. You can grill it alongside other veggies, like zucchini and peppers, but sometimes prepping and cleaning the barbecue can feel like a whole ordeal. When we want a simpler option, we opt for boiling it on the stovetop. It may not sound as tasty, but these tips will make your boiled corn even juicier and sweeter than on the grill — all you need is milk and butter!
Recipeseatwell101.com

Creamy Broccoli Salad with Bacon

Creamy Broccoli Salad with Bacon – If you are trying to eat healthily and looking for something new, try this delicious broccoli salad! Crisp raw broccoli is tossed with bacon, red onion, cheddar, and a creamy yogurt-mayo-mustard dressing. This broccoli salad recipe is naturally gluten-free and low carb. So simple and ultra-delicious – Enjoy!
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Worst Sandwich at Subway, Says a Dietitian

Subways are everywhere. After all, it has the most locations of any fast-food chain in the world. So whether you're traveling or just out and about, there's probably one close by for you to grab a bite at. And while they don't serve up greasy burgers and fries, some of their sandwiches are just as unhealthy (or even worse.)
RecipesTODAY.com

Valerie Bertinelli makes 3 salads that scream summer

Television personality Valerie Bertinelli is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite refreshing, fun and summery salad recipes. She shows us how to make a pasta salad with a gingery dressing, burrata and tomato salad with basil oil and chile-lime fruit salad. No mayo alert! This Japanese-inspired pasta...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

Costco Fans Are Divided On These Chocolate Dipped Banana Dessert Bars

While many Costco shoppers are screaming for more ice cream during National Ice Cream Month, these chocolate dipped banana dessert bars have a few people not speaking quite as loudly. Although plant-based frozen treats and healthier dessert options get many people excited, this new brand found in select Costco locations in California and Hawaii have some people wondering if it is better to skip the dessert choice all together.
RecipesFood52

Substitute for the 2 whole eggs

Some sources say using all whites instead of whole eggs makes baked goods (including waffles) less tender, and suggest adding a tabelspoon of oil or fat to replace that lost from the absent yolk. OTOH, there is already coconut oil in this and if you're switching to whites to reduce...
Recipesgoodhousekeeping.com

Parmesan, Tomato and Basil Butter

A flavoured butter to ramp up the yum factor on grilled or BBQ'd meats, fish and veggies. This ingredient shopping module is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on their web site.
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

The Best & Worst Mayonnaises—Ranked!

It's no secret that mayonnaise is a crowd-favorite condiment. And if you happen to be pro-mayo, it's inevitable that you'll slab the popular savory spread on a sandwich or mix it in pasta salad or potato salads to spruce them up and bring that creamy flavor so many know and love. But have you ever really thought much about the brands you're pulling off the grocery store shelves for your household?
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Whataburger's Newest Shake Flavor Is Only Available For Summer

Is there a more refreshing treat on a warm summer day than a nice, cold milkshake? It's a snack that's not quite a beverage and not quite ice cream, but rather the perfect blend of a treat that's sweet and creamy without being too heavy. Not only is it not quite as filling as a big bowl of ice cream, but it is also a much more portable and less messy dessert, one that is far less likely to drip all over your hands in the hot sun.
Recipeseatwell101.com

16 Best Summer Keto Salad Recipes

Keto Salad Recipes – Stay fueled all through the day with these fresh and easy Summer keto salad recipes! They’re filled with flavors and plenty of healthy fat and make great options for your lunches or BBQs all summer long. Enjoy!. Keto Salad Recipes: 16 Best Summer Keto Salad Recipes.
RecipesMedical News Today

9 parsley substitutes for cooking and garnishes

Parsley is a vibrant, green herb. It is native to the central Mediterranean region, including southern Italy, Algeria, and Tunisia. Many people use fresh or dried parsley to add flavor to certain dishes. However, some people may not like the taste of parsley, or they may have none to hand.
Food & DrinksTelegraph

American cheeseburger with Parmesan fries recipe

New Yorkers certainly know how to serve burgers the correct way: forget neon cheddar slices, my version is served with a gooey, mustard-flecked rarebit with bitter ale, a crisp salad, and Parmesan fries for dipping into a sauce of choice (or strawberry milkshake, we won't tell). Prep time: 20 minutes...
Recipeswhatsupmag.com

Healthy Highlight: Swiss Cheese

Swiss cheese has many health benefits besides just being holy. Okay, now that I have the cheesy jokes out of the way (oops), every one is on a cheese kick. We add cheese to everything. We even have appetizer plates that are filled with nothing but cheese, so why not add a cheese that is going to give us the health benefits and nutrients to our body that we are always looking for. Of course, too much of anything can be a negative toward your body, but getting some swiss cheese in the house to add to meals can promote bone health, muscle mass and more.
New York City, NYuntappedcities.com

Discover Hundreds of Cheeses at The French Cheese Board

The French Cheese Board, located at 41 Spring Street in SoHo, is a unique venue that is more than just a store. Opened in 2016, it is a gathering space where art, design, and food come together in innovative ways. Throughout the year, The French Cheese Board hosts cooking lessons, wine and cheese pairings sessions, and interactive presentations dedicated to the art and craft of cheese.
RecipesFood52

Gochugaru-Parmesan Biscuits

These savory biscuits have a generous dose of Korean red pepper powder coupled with salty Parmesan. Gochugaru is commonly added to stir-fries, stews, and pickled banchan like kimchi, but its nuanced heat also works well in Biscuit Land. It cuts through the butter’s richness and adds a welcome note of spice, transforming the familiar buttermilk biscuit into a more interesting version of itself.
Recipesmvmagazine.com

Summer Squash Stir-fry with Sugar Snaps and Parmesan

High heat is summer squash's best friend. For me, the first crookneck yellow squash of the season goes straight into the stir-fry pan with the tail end of my sugar snap peas, along with a few shiitakes and sliced spring onions for an aromatic boost. I don’t like soggy or bland summer squash so I always use high heat to cook it. And with this weeknight stir-fry, made in a 12-inch nonstick stir-fry pan, the amount of vegetables (not too much) is just right to keep everything moving around the pan and cooking through in the same amount of time.
Recipesrecipes.net

8 Best Red Wine Vinegar Substitute Choices and How To Make It

You’ve decided to whip up a chimichurri to dress up your perfectly grilled sirloin steak. Unfortunately, just when you’re about to work magic in this brilliantly green sauce, you realize you have everything you need – except red wine vinegar. No worries! There’s a high chance that you have in your pantry a red wine vinegar substitute that’ll give you just the right amount of tang to any dish.
Food & DrinksFood52

Request for a Substitute for Ras el Haout

It's very similar to subcontinent (India Pakistan Bangladesh) blends. So use a curry or masala spice blend. Or a mixture of what you have on hand...some sweetish (cinnamon nutmeg ginger cardamom), some savory (cumin turmeric pepper).

Comments / 0

Community Policy