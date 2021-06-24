10 Best Substitutes For Parmesan Cheese

Swiss cheese has many health benefits besides just being holy. Okay, now that I have the cheesy jokes out of the way (oops), every one is on a cheese kick. We add cheese to everything. We even have appetizer plates that are filled with nothing but cheese, so why not add a cheese that is going to give us the health benefits and nutrients to our body that we are always looking for. Of course, too much of anything can be a negative toward your body, but getting some swiss cheese in the house to add to meals can promote bone health, muscle mass and more.