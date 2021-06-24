Cancel
NBA

For ESPN's Jay Williams, the Excuse Is Far More Embarrassing Than the Tweet

By Mike Thomas
 19 days ago
Making a mistake is one thing. Owning up to it is another. ESPN basketball analyst Jay Williams fired off an erroneous tweet Wednesday night regarding the potential hiring of a Boston Celtics new coach. Williams was mocked for the tweet and quickly took it down. What he did next was far more embarrassing than the initial message.

