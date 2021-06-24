Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

For Your Tiny, Secret Consideration

By Seth Meyers
Vulture
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a great year for limited series that got people talking, from Mare of Easttown to The Undoing, but for my money, no show more deserves an Emmy nomination than Tiny Secret Whispers. Available on the new streamer Bytternyt (formally Butternut), which specializes in American shows with non-American casts, TSW broke new ground as the first television show brave enough to tell the story of a wealthy New England couple whose life wasn’t as perfect as it looked from the outside. Starring Australian actor Joel Edgerton (not that one, a different one) as architect Packer Charlesworth and that British actress who is good in everything as former ballerina and current life coach Liese, Secret Tiny Whispers packed more plot twists in seven episodes than most shows have in their entire runs. Imagine a mother’s pain when the police, suspecting them of murder, take DNA tests from your identical twin sons, only for that pain to be doubled when the tests reveal that one of the twins isn’t hers. And if there was a more ominous villain than Detective Dan Delgado, I’d LOVE TO GET THEIR DETAILS!

www.vulture.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Edgerton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Non American#Tsw#Australian#British#Stw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
ComicsVulture

In Aack Cast, Jamie Loftus Goes to Bat for ‘Cathy’

The first time I read the word Aack! was in the global syndication of the daily comic strip “Cathy,” nestled between “Garfield” and “The Far Side” in the English-language newspapers in Malaysia, where I grew up. I lived half a world away from the creator of “Cathy,” Cathy Guisewite, but the main character’s catchphrase imprinted itself onto my brain anyway — a testament to the strip’s power in the ’80s and ’90s. “Cathy” is now typically evoked with mixed feelings, denigrated for what it is half-remembered to represent: the angst of a distinctly boomerish upper-middle-class white woman exasperated by her attempts to “have it all” (a man, a white-collar job, a body that fits with conventional beauty standards) and wracked with guilt about the whole thing. The comic ran in newspapers for 34 industrious years, from 1976 to 2010, and its brand of fame adds to the complication: Surely, anything beloved by so many suburban, middle-aged moms must be antithetical to good taste.
MoviesVulture

Iggy Pop Is Narrating a Documentary About King Tutankhamun

Iggy Pop is narrating the English language version of an Italian documentary about King Tut, presumably because Steve Martin was busy. Tutankhamun: The Last Exhibition tells the story of the pharaoh’s discovery in 1922, as well as the 2019 exhibition of the tomb’s treasures. Since COVID forced the tour’s closure, the Egyptian government has declared that the Tutankhamun artifacts will never leave Egypt again. Hence the Last Exhibition subtitle. The producers told Variety that they wanted a musician to narrate the English version of the movie, since the Italian version is narrated by musician Manuel Agnelli.
AnimalsVulture

John Oliver Finally Settles How to Pluralize ‘Octopus’

During Last Week Tonight’s hiatus, John Oliver has been boning up on one of his special interests: octopuses. First off, how to pluralize. Apparently, “octopi” is taking a Latin pluralization and attaching it to a Greek word. If we were doing it Greek style, we’d say “octopodes,” but we’re not gonna. Very well. Beyond that, Oliver takes us through all the highlights of this, his favorite animal. They’ve got blue blood, some can use tools, and there’s one guy whose scientific name is wunderpus photogenicus, that looks like the embodiment of that one TikTok sound about having legs too long to fit on Vogue magazine. He also negs the creative team behind My Octopus Teacher for not being into octopuses enough, an accusation literally no one has ever hurled at that guy. In short, John Oliver thinks we as humans are ugly and octopuses are beautiful.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Robin Roberts shares heartbreaking news with fans

Robin Roberts signed off from Good Morning America with some sad news on Tuesday when she revealed the tragic loss of someone very special . The GMA presenter sat alongside her co-host, T.J Holmes, as they made the announcement which had fans welling up. Robin paid tribute to a much-loved...
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Will Smith, 52, Shows Off A Full Head Of Grey Hair: See Before & After

The ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ star is proving that he’s still got it by opting for the silver fox look while on vacation. Will Smith, 52, ditched the dye and rocked grey hair in a new photo shared on Instagram on July 12. Jordyn Woods’ mom Elizabeth posted the selfie of herself with the Gemini Man actor, which was taken during a joint vacation.
Celebritiesradiofacts.com

Young Rapper Killed on IG Live

Multiple resources state they witnessed a young rapper by the name of Indian Red Boy as he was killed inside of his car this past Thursday. He also just happened to be having a conversation on Instagram Live when the shots rang out leaving viewers surprised. During the video, he...
New Orleans, LATV Fanatic

Former NCIS Star Wanted for Kidnapping

According to reports, Zoe McLellan, a former star on NCIS: New Orleans, is wanted for kidnapping. The Sun reports that McLellan vanished with her son amid a custody battle with her ex-husband. Jean-Pierre Guy Gillian claims McLellan disappeared with their son, Sebastian, and he hasn't seen her since April 2019.

Comments / 0

Community Policy