It was a great year for limited series that got people talking, from Mare of Easttown to The Undoing, but for my money, no show more deserves an Emmy nomination than Tiny Secret Whispers. Available on the new streamer Bytternyt (formally Butternut), which specializes in American shows with non-American casts, TSW broke new ground as the first television show brave enough to tell the story of a wealthy New England couple whose life wasn’t as perfect as it looked from the outside. Starring Australian actor Joel Edgerton (not that one, a different one) as architect Packer Charlesworth and that British actress who is good in everything as former ballerina and current life coach Liese, Secret Tiny Whispers packed more plot twists in seven episodes than most shows have in their entire runs. Imagine a mother’s pain when the police, suspecting them of murder, take DNA tests from your identical twin sons, only for that pain to be doubled when the tests reveal that one of the twins isn’t hers. And if there was a more ominous villain than Detective Dan Delgado, I’d LOVE TO GET THEIR DETAILS!