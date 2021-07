Over the weekend, footage of quite possibly the biggest tool in the world surfaced in Osage Beach, Missouri, on Lake of the Ozarks. You can read the full story HERE, but basically we had an idiot bartender at Loto Lounge berate a group of military members who wanted to get a drink, claiming they were using fake IDs. He then bent one of their IDs in half, called it fake, mocked their “fake” military service, and even said they were “too young to know what 9/11 is.”