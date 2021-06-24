Cancel
Cell Phones

Windows 11 is coming to your PC—and it’s bringing Android apps with it

By Stan Horaczek
Popular Science
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdating to a new version of Windows used to be a much different process. Back in the ‘90s, when fat, beige monitors roamed freely across the lands, people would line up at electronics stores to pay money for a physical copy of the latest Windows version. Here in 2021, we just got our first look at Windows 11, and you won’t need to camp outside the nearest Circuit City (RIP) to get a copy. You won’t have to pay for it, either.

Panos Panay
#Windows Software#Windows Mobile#Microsoft Windows#Game Pass#Hdr#Direct Storage#Tiktoks
