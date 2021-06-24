Windows 11 is coming to your PC—and it’s bringing Android apps with it

Updating to a new version of Windows used to be a much different process. Back in the ‘90s, when fat, beige monitors roamed freely across the lands, people would line up at electronics stores to pay money for a physical copy of the latest Windows version. Here in 2021, we just got our first look at Windows 11, and you won’t need to camp outside the nearest Circuit City (RIP) to get a copy. You won’t have to pay for it, either.