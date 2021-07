U.S. Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) announced that 20 Pennsylvania students have accepted appointments to United States Services Academies. “I am proud to have recommended each of these students for appointment to a service academy. These young people have distinguished themselves in the classroom and in their communities and I am confident that they will represent Pennsylvania with dignity and honor. The commonwealth clearly has a lot of talent to contribute not only to our national defense but also to the next generation of leaders who will define how the U.S. resumes its global leadership for decades to come, and I wish them the best as they begin their careers and serve our country,” said Casey.