New Harmony Bridge Commission racing against deadline for federal grants

Officials with the Illinois and Indiana New Harmony Bridge Authorities are working against a July 12 deadline to submit an application for a federal “Raise” grant that would result in the re-opening of the New Harmony Bridge. If approved, the federal funding would be used to rehabilitate and and reopen the aging span. The bridge links White County in Illinois to Posey County, Indiana and has been closed since 2012 after major structural deficiencies were noted following an inspection.