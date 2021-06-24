Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Harmony, IN

New Harmony Bridge Commission racing against deadline for federal grants

navigatorjournal.com
 19 days ago

Officials with the Illinois and Indiana New Harmony Bridge Authorities are working against a July 12 deadline to submit an application for a federal “Raise” grant that would result in the re-opening of the New Harmony Bridge. If approved, the federal funding would be used to rehabilitate and and reopen the aging span. The bridge links White County in Illinois to Posey County, Indiana and has been closed since 2012 after major structural deficiencies were noted following an inspection.

www.navigatorjournal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Indiana Government
City
Harmony Township, IN
Local
Illinois Government
White County, IL
Government
City
New Harmony, IN
State
Indiana State
City
Carmi, IL
County
White County, IL
City
Northbrook, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Grants#University Of Indiana#The Bridge Authority#Wje
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
NBC News

Four Iranians charged with plotting to kidnap author living in Brooklyn

Federal prosecutors have charged four Iranian intelligence operatives with plotting to kidnap a Brooklyn author and human rights activist. The four — Alireza Shavaroghi Farahani, Mahmoud Khazein, Kiya Sadeghi and Omid Noori, all living in Iran — are accused of conspiring to kidnap a Brooklyn journalist, author and human rights activist who has been critical of the Iranian regime.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Anger mounts after 92 die in fire on Iraq COVID ward

NASSIRIYA, Iraq, July 13 (Reuters) - The death toll from a fire that tore through a coronavirus hospital in southern Iraq rose to 92, health officials said on Tuesday, as authorities faced accusations of negligence from grieving relatives and a doctor who works there. More than 100 people were injured...
Tennessee StatePosted by
CNN

Tennessee is halting all outreach on vaccines for adolescents, including for Covid-19

(CNN) — The Tennessee Department of Health is halting all adolescent vaccine outreach, even for vaccines not related to Covid-19, according to internal documents. The halt impacts all outreach to adolescents, including Covid-19 second-dose reminders, HPV reminders and kindergarten vaccination surveys, according the documents circulated within the department obtained by CNN and first reported by The Tennessean.
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Pope Francis seen leaving hospital 10 days after surgery

ROME — Pope Francis was seen leaving the hospital on Wednesday, 10 days after undergoing planned surgery to remove half his colon. Associated Press journalists saw a car carrying Francis, 84, leaving Rome’s Gemelli Polytechnic hospital Wednesday morning. He was sitting in the front passenger seat. Francis had half of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy