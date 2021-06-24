Amazon is adding 'DIRT 5' and 'Saints Row The Third' to its Luna+ game library

Most online games already have ads in some form or fashion whether they’re asking you to check out the next iteration of the game or some sort of optional DLC purchase that’s been released, but it appears console games could be getting some different, more traditional kinds of ads in the future. An advertising platform known as “playerWON” will launch this week with the intent to bring ads to run TV-style ads inside of console games as a way to target younger demographics and those who don’t see ads in other places they might’ve been distributed. The platform’s parent company already has deals with some big gaming publishers, and it plans to have ads in around a dozen or so games by the time 2021 concludes.