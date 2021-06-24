Amazon is adding 'DIRT 5' and 'Saints Row The Third' to its Luna+ game library
Amazon has announced the titles it's adding to the Luna+ channel in July, and they include DIRT 5, Saints Row The Third: Remastered and Valkyria Chronicles 4. The e-commerce giant offered Prime subscribers no-invite access to its Luna game streaming service last Prime Day, giving you the chance to try it out for seven days. If you're wondering whether to pay for a subscription after the trial period is over, perhaps knowing what's coming to Luna+ can help you decide.www.engadget.com
