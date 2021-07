It started with casinos and spas, followed quickly by retailers before landing in the wedding sphere. Scentscaping your wedding is now a thing. Couples are adding their personal scents (not to be confused with their body odor) to their weddings in the form of diffusers, candles, lotion, perfume mists and more. Some are even taking it to the extreme, pumping in scents a la Las Vegas casinos. We've moved way beyond relying on the simple bridal bouquet to emit pleasurable aromas. This is serious scent business.