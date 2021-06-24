Tick bites on the rise, according to local health department

LOGAN COUNTY — Reports of tick bites are on the rise, according to the Logan County Health District.

While some tick species are active throughout the year, the majority of Ohio’s tick activity is reported during the spring, summer and fall, according to the Logan County Health District. The reports of tick bites are becoming more frequent as people spend more time outdoors.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, you can prevent tick bites by:

Avoiding areas where ticks live (woody and brushy areas with high grass and leaf litter)

Use tick repellent

Cover up with long pants, shirts and socks, and tuck clothing in

If you do find a tick bite, the best way to remove is with tweezers, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The Logan County Health Department is warning that if a Blacklegged tick is attached for longer than 36 hours or appears engorged, you should talk to your healthcare provider for a singly dose of doxycycline.

