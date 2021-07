Pencil in some cuddles for July 4th weekend, as the Houston SPCA is hosting an open house on Saturday, July 3, from 11 am-3 pm. Not only will you get to play with adoptable pets (and maybe even find your new furry best friend to bring home), there's a whole roster of free activities and fun treats in store at the Houston SPCA's new campus, which you can now visit without an appointment.