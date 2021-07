A man in Kashmir recently discovered that his grandfather, who died six decades ago, received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.Mudasir Siddiq, 33, of India’s Srinagar city said he found the profile of his late grandfather, Ali Mohammad Bhat, on the CoWIN platform used by the Indian government for vaccine registrations for Covid-19 vaccination, according to The Wire. The CoWIN website showed him as having received both doses of vaccine.“I tested positive for COVID-19 a month ago so I registered to receive my first dose only recently. I also persuaded the rest of my family members to get their shots....