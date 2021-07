The city of love! Lily Collins, Lucas Bravo and more had fans swooning during the first season of Emily in Paris — and their love lives off-camera are just as romantic. The Darren Star-created series hit Netflix in October 2020 and was initially met with mixed reviews. While plenty of viewers adored the show’s campy style, others struggled to follow the somewhat unrealistic plot. Collins, whose character Emily Cooper touches down in France for a job opportunity without knowing what to expect, previously admitted that criticism of the show was a driving force to do better with season 2.