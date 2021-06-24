Cancel
Why Bowen Yang Doesn't Feel Any Pressure To Represent The AAPI Community On SNL

By Kristin Conard
Three years ago, comedian Bowen Yang joined the legendary late night sketch show, "Saturday Night Live" as a writer — he joined the cast in 2019, making him the first Asian cast member (from Vanity Fair). Being the first of anything can come with a lot of pressure, as no one has paved a path for you to follow or established a platform for you to grow from, but it sounds like Yang has taken his milestone in stride.

