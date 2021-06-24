Cancel
Connections: Summer Book Week - Author Sasha Issenberg discusses his new book, "The Engagement"

Cover picture for the articleThis hour also includes a conversation with Dr. Bill Valenti about his summer reading and his new book, "AIDS: A Matter of Urgency." Summer Book Week continues with a conversation with two poets with local connections. In the first part of the show, we talk with Rochester-based author Sarah Freligh about her new book, "We." Freligh is the author of “Sad Math,” winner of the 2014 Moon City Press Poetry Prize and the 2015 Whirling Prize from the University of Indianapolis.

