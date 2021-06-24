The Blacklist Shocker: Why The Creator Is Leaving The Show After Season 8 Finale
The Blacklist dropped some big surprises throughout Season 8 (or any of the seven seasons before it), and the long-running NBC drama is also still dropping jaws behind the scenes the day after its deadly season finale aired. Following in the footsteps of now-former star Megan Boone, whose exit from The Blacklist made waves prior the the season's end, series creator and showrunner Jon Bokenkamp has shockingly revealed that he is also making a grand departure ahead of Season 9.www.cinemablend.com
