Connections: Can stress be a "good" thing?

Imagine this; you get up in the morning with a peaceful mind. Have breakfast, get ready, and leave for work. You are driving peacefully when suddenly someone cuts you through to get ahead; you start daydreaming about how you would get back at that guy if only you had time. You reach the office and sign in, only to find out that you are a few minutes late. You think that if only that guy had not put you off by cutting you from the side, you might have reached before time. You start working, and that guy, who annoys everyone by telling them they are late, comes to you and tells you the same. You try to relax but end up telling him to go away and do his work.