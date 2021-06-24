Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Connections: Can stress be a "good" thing?

wxxinews.org
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEspecially over this past year, many of us have experienced remarkable levels of stress. It's bad for you, right? Not necessarily. A local professor says in some ways, stress can be a good thing, pushing us forward to do things we wouldn't otherwise be able to accomplish.

www.wxxinews.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
Related
Mental HealthThrive Global

Stress Relief Apps That Can Transform Your Life

Imagine this; you get up in the morning with a peaceful mind. Have breakfast, get ready, and leave for work. You are driving peacefully when suddenly someone cuts you through to get ahead; you start daydreaming about how you would get back at that guy if only you had time. You reach the office and sign in, only to find out that you are a few minutes late. You think that if only that guy had not put you off by cutting you from the side, you might have reached before time. You start working, and that guy, who annoys everyone by telling them they are late, comes to you and tells you the same. You try to relax but end up telling him to go away and do his work.
YogaThrive Global

How Connection can Heal Women

𝘐 𝘧𝘦𝘦𝘭 𝘭𝘰𝘴𝘵, 𝘭𝘪𝘬𝘦 𝘢 𝘳𝘶𝘨 𝘸𝘢𝘴 𝘫𝘶𝘴𝘵 𝘴𝘸𝘦𝘱𝘵 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘶𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘳 𝘮𝘺 𝘧𝘦𝘦𝘵, she told me. And I could totally relate. 𝐁𝐞𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐠𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐧 𝐚𝐧 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐟𝐞𝐞𝐥 𝐥𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥 and the end of a chapter of your life. And you might feel life has turned...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

10 Ways Stress Can Negatively Impact Your Finances

Stress can trigger mental health and substance abuse issues that impair financial health. Financial boundaries in relationships may become compromised when under stress. Fear-based thinking and reactive decisions while under stress may cause abandonment of financial planning. Stress can create costly interpersonal conflict. It's no secret that living with stress...
Mental HealthThrive Global

Did you know, there is also a good kind of stress?

We feel stressed when we resist unwanted situations. We hide and try avoiding things that scare us or make us leave our comfort zones. Whenever we are forced to do what we don’t want, our mind refuses to absorb the information and makes us pretend that we are listening, watching and observing.
Mental HealthThrive Global

5 Simple Things You Can Do To Relieve Stress and Anxiety – Jason E Fisher

In today’s world, people lead hectic lives. Even children have packed schedules. We generally have a more chaotic existence than our previous generations. Although such lives are seemingly exciting, productive, and more enriching, they also lead to people experiencing constant stress and anxiety. In fact, in the US, 70% of all adults experience stress and anxiety. If you are experiencing such issues, you should try to find the best online counseling and take the help of a professional counselor. Simultaneously, you can also do a few simple things at home to relieve stress and anxiety.
Mental HealthForbes

How Leaders Can Combat Stress And Information Overload

Mike Sill is the CEO & Co-Founder of Sunday Scaries, a CBD company with stress relief products. Many Americans are anxious, overwhelmed and stressed out. This past year has been a uniquely hard one for most, as the pandemic, social unrest and financial uncertainty upended lives. While these challenges are...
Mental Healthwxxinews.org

Connections: Discussing how stigma surrounding bisexuality affects mental health

In a recent piece for the New York Times, Dani Blum writes about the "double closet". In this case, Blum refers to the kind of discrimination bisexual people can face from those who are heterosexual and from people in the LGBTQ community. She writes that they can be discouraged from coming out due to biphobia. Research shows that the stigma has contributed to higher rates of depression and anxiety among bisexual people when compared to those who are straight or gay.
Mental HealthPosted by
Popular Science

Stress can literally kill you. Here’s how.

This story originally appeared in the Calm issue of Popular Science. Current subscribers can access the whole digital edition here, or click here to subscribe. In the face of grueling stress, it’s easy to romanticize the body’s commitment to balance. A dark and lovely liver serenely regulates its life-sustaining chores like some kind of untrammeled deity. Nearby, plump kidneys churn out requests for water and salt—twin cherubs of the torso. Even Claude Bernard, the 19th-century French physiologist credited with devising the concept of such internal give-and-take, spoke of his theory with beauty and grace, saying “a free and independent existence is possible only because of the stability of the internal milieu.” (Bernard also vivisected the family dog, so the romance only gets you so far.)
Mental Healthwxxinews.org

Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, July 13

First hour: What does parent leadership look like in local schools?. Second hour: Discussing how stigma surrounding bisexuality affects mental health. Parents from the Parent Leadership Training Institute (PLTI) are gearing up for a new school year. They say more parent voices are needed in the school system, especially after the pandemic year. This hour, we talk to PLTI members about why they believe their model can help parents become effective advocates and leaders, and we discuss what they would like to see in terms of parent leadership in local schools. Our guests:
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

How Can Leaders Build Bridges of Connection?

As vaccination levels rise and organizations begin to expect to see their workers back in the workplace, research suggests that 47% of workers are feeling anxious about a return to their pre-COVID working practices. “Too often, people experience stress in the workplace as a result of poor communication, ineffective leadership...
HealthMidland Daily News

Dr. Haqqani: Stress management can help alleviate migraine symptoms

More is being learned about the impact of stress on migraine headaches. Recently announced research concludes that certain stress-relief exercises may also ease the impact of stress on migraines and other types of headaches. Stress and other factors that contribute to migraines have been explored before, but now, emphasis is...
Posted by
Ladders

If you sleep in this position, you will have this type of nightmare

This article was updated on July 9, 2021. Turns out your sleeping position may not only determine what kind of morning you have, but may also be the reason behind that creepy nightmare. What is behind nightmares?. As we all know there are many different types of dreams and nightmares...
Mental Healthglamourmagazine.co.uk

Does what we say in our sleep actually mean anything?

Do you or bae sleep talk? And do you ever try to make sense of the words that come out after?. We understand why, but sleep experts say it usually isn't comprehensible. You can make more sense of why sleep talking happens though. Does what we say in sleep talk...
Mental Healthhealththoroughfare.com

Precise Verbal Habit Could Be an Early Sign of Dementia

Dementia is often associated with elders, such as those exceeding the age of 65 years old. While the claim is not far from the truth, younger people can also be affected by the loss of thinking abilities. Early onset of dementia can even start if a person is 30 years of age.
Hair CareTODAY.com

Stress can turn hair gray, but the process is reversible, study finds

For every person who embraces his or her gray hair, many more curse this very visible sign of aging. Now a new study confirms what many have suspected and offers a bit of hope: stress can lead to gray hair and taking stress away appears to reverse the process, allowing white strands to return to the natural color at the root.
HealthPosted by
EatThis

Everyday Habits That Ruin Your Body, Say Experts

Staying healthy has rarely been harder than it has over last year. Aside from the risk of COVID-19, the pandemic encouraged many of us to adopt unhealthy patterns, or extend those already in place. Now is a great time to break out of the rut. These are five everyday habits that experts say are destroying your body. You may be doing a few today. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
WorkoutsNews-Medical.net

Physical relaxation through yoga can help reduce work-related stress

Physical relaxation through yoga or other practices can help reduce work-related stress, according to an analysis of studies conducted in healthcare staff. The analysis, which is published in the Journal of Occupational Health, included 15 randomized clinical trials with a total of 688 healthcare workers. The studies examined the effects of yoga, massage therapy, progressive muscle relaxation, and stretching on alleviating stress and improving physical and mental health.
ArchitecturePhys.org

Vertical greenery can act as a stress buffer, study finds

Vertical greenery 'planted' on the exterior of buildings may help to buffer people against stress, a Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) study has found. The benefits of nature on mental health and for wellbeing have long been recognized, and now a team of NTU Singapore psychologists has used Virtual...

Comments / 0

Community Policy