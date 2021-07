3D Artist Bartosz Sobolewski from games developer 11 bit studios has taken to the official PlayStation blog to reveal more details about the new Frostpunk The Last Autumn expansion for the popular city-builder survival sim, strategy game. The new expansion will be available to play later this month from July 21st 2021 onwards providing a cold refreshing remake where the developers have “flipped the table and messed up with the core visual elements from the base game. Green leaves replaced white snow, and since we never imagined Frostpunk without it, it proved to be more challenging than just changing the weather.” Check out the announcement trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the latest expansion to the Frostpunk game.