Square Enix announced a Final Fantasy XIV Twitch campaign, but you’ll need to publicly and not anonymously gift subscriptions to participate. Until August 24, 2021, people can watch over 50 Twitch streamers play the MMORPG. If they do and gift a certain number of Twitch subscriptions while FFXIV is being played, they will earn Deluxe Heavenscrackers and a Fat Black Chocobo mount.