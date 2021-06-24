Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Terrence Jacobs

Cuyahoga SWCD's NUTS program

Posted by 
Terrence Jacobs
Terrence Jacobs
 18 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lTNLb_0aeKxCPS00
Eyoel Kahssay/Unsplash

CLEVELAND, OH — NUTS or Native Urban Tree Starters is a Cuyahoga SWCD program that incorporates students directly and actively in the process of restoring Cuyahoga County's tree canopy.

A school, class, or other groups may participate in one or more of the following program activities, depending on its level of interest and capacity.

Tree Seed/Nut Collection

In the fall, students gather acorns, buckeyes, walnuts, maple "helicopters", and other native tree seeds. They can be found on school grounds, neighborhood parks, tree lawns, and students' yards, among other places.

A collection package will be provided by Cuyahoga SWCD, which will contain bags, tree seed/nut identification guides, and collection guidelines. Seeds and nuts are gathered and sorted before being sent to Cuyahoga SWCD for germination preparation/treatment or stored at the school for germination preparation.

Germination Preparation

To germinate, many tree seeds and nuts require cold stratification and other treatments. Cuyahoga SWCD or appropriately educated partner schools can execute this process, in which case Cuyahoga SWCD will supply resources and guidance.

Sprouting and Grow-out

The collected seeds and nuts will be planted in nursery bags or similar containers once adequately prepared for germination. Once germination is confirmed, and roots have formed, trees may need to be moved to a larger container. The following choices are available for participating schools:

  • In a greenhouse, classroom, or other approved on-site location, plant and care for the seedlings.
  • At an off-site partner location, plant the seedlings for care.

The Cuyahoga SWCD will provide supplies, instruction and follow-up.

Plant Trees!

Following seed collecting, trees will be ready to plant in one to 18 months. Trees may be planted on school grounds or in other community-approved locations, such as parks, private land, and ecological restoration sites.

Cuyahoga SWCD will assist you in locating suitable planting places, providing planting instruction and oversight, as well as materials and information on how to care for your freshly planted trees.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Terrence Jacobs

Terrence Jacobs

Cleveland, OH
256
Followers
189
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

Ohio-born, Cleveland raised and blessed with wanderlust

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nut#Cuyahoga Swcd#Tree Seed#Buckeyes#The Cuyahoga Swcd#Creator Program
Related
Canton, OHPosted by
Terrence Jacobs

Canton City Public Health open position for Part-time Staff Sanitarian II

CANTON, OH — Canton City Public Health is opening a job position as a Part-Time Staff Sanitarian II. The successful candidate will work with other internal divisions and external service providers to promote health, protect the public and prevent the spread of the disease. They will work with and be supervised directly under the Director of Environmental Health or other sanitarians of a higher classification.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Terrence Jacobs

Register to be facilitators at CWRU's Diversity 360

CLEVELAND, OH — If you want to support the Case Western Reserve University campus to be more inclusive, you are welcome to help. And if you want to connect with entering students during their first week on campus, you can help as well. Join the team of facilitators for Diversity 360, the campus-wide diversity and inclusion training and workshop.
Canton, OHPosted by
Terrence Jacobs

Clerk for the City of Canton needed

CANTON, OH — The City of Canton is looking for a clerk of council to join their team. An employee in this classification is in charge of the City Council Office's operations and management. The recording of council action, the performance of ministerial functions on behalf of the council, and the protection of official records are all responsibilities of this office. The Clerk of Council is in charge of filing and documenting all laws passed by the legislative authority and performs such other duties as are required by ordinance and/or resolution.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Terrence Jacobs

New senior housing construction to begin in Glenville

CLEVELAND, OH — Glenville will soon have a new senior housing community, located at the former Henry W. Longfellow School in the Collinwood community. The redevelopment project broke ground recently, marking the beginning of the construction. The housing will be called “The Longfellow” and will consist of eighty new affordable apartment units for seniors. An addition of a new senior building will serve another fifty apartment units, connected with an indoor walkway between the two buildings.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Terrence Jacobs

Job offer: Assistant Marina Manager

CLEVELAND, OH — Cleveland Metroparks is opening a position of Assistant Marina Manager. The Assistant Marina Manager assists the Marina Manager in overall division management and serves as site manager for all day-to-day operations of the assigned location.
Akron, OHPosted by
Terrence Jacobs

Let the Akron Zoo come visit you!

CLEVELAND, OH — Did you know the Akron Zoo can come to you instead of you visiting the zoo? The Akron ZooMobile with an age-design program can come to your school, classroom or community event. The ZooMobile programs last roughly 45 minutes with live animals from the education animal ambassador program. These programs can be customized with up-to-date lesson plans.
Posted by
Terrence Jacobs

Get to know Cuyahoga Soil & Water Conservation District's Cuyahoga ReLeaf

CUYAHOGA, OH — Cuyahoga ReLeaf, an initiative of the Cuyahoga Soil & Water Conservation District, is actively involved in restoring Cuyahoga County's tree canopy. Cuyahoga ReLeaf offers a variety of initiatives, including an annual tree sale, education events, seasonal tree gifts and volunteer opportunities for those interested in urban forestry. Cuyahoga SWCD supports the Healthy Urban Tree Canopy funding program in Cuyahoga County.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Terrence Jacobs

Safe and fun summer with bonfires and backyard barbecues

CLEVELAND, OH — Summer of 2021 is in full swing, and so are the bonfires and backyard barbecues. Amidst the ongoing pandemic, outdoor activities have been the most preferred way to de-stress and to escape the overwhelming effects of a long term isolation. Bonfires and backyard barbecues are some of the best activities to spend during summer months. They can be a great plan to have fun, but being around open flames is not always safe and it requires careful approaches.
Posted by
Terrence Jacobs

Cuyahoga Soil & Water Conservation District opens their scholarship fund application for schools in Cuyahoga

CUYAHOGA, OH — The Cuyahoga Soil and Water Conservation District will open their scholarship fund application to help schools in Cuyahoga with their conservation programs. The Cuyahoga Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) is a government institution. They collaborate with county residents and landowners to create programs and practices that conserve and restore healthy soil and water resources.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Terrence Jacobs

How to find the perfect tree for your house

CLEVELAND, OH — April is a month dedicated to the Earth—from Earth day, to Arbor day and now, for the first time, National Native Plant Month. Many organizations have tree sales and giveaways during this month, so this is the perfect time to talk about tree care. There are few things to be aware of before you plant a tree.

Comments / 0

Community Policy